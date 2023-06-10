Credit Suisse AG Has $14.48 Million Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $14,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.67.

Insider Activity

Valmont Industries Price Performance

In other news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $277.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.27 and a 12 month high of $353.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.41.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.94%. Analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.