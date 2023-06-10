Credit Suisse AG Has $14.53 Million Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,769 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Assurant were worth $14,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Assurant by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Assurant by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant Price Performance

Assurant stock opened at $125.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $178.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

Featured Articles

