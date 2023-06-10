Credit Suisse AG Has $14.72 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,730 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $14,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,620,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,224,000 after buying an additional 158,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,111,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,994,000 after purchasing an additional 205,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,588,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,373,000 after purchasing an additional 47,477 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 795,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,775,000 after purchasing an additional 177,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $106.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.