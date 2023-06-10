Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 709,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,252 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $14,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.2% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 414.7% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

