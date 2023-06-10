Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,086 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $14,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In related news, Director Gary C. Kelly acquired 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading

