Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,593 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $14,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $26.37 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,465,483 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

