Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $12,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WCC. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in WESCO International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WCC stock opened at $154.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.71. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.14. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,723.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,914.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.