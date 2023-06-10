Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Itron were worth $13,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at $809,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Itron by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Itron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Itron by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,420,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,940,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $461,023.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,733.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Itron stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $73.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.20 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.54.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $494.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

