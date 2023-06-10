Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,721 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $14,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 41.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.16.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VOYA. StockNews.com began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.73.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.