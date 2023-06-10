Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,312,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591,524 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $12,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 501.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 304.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

LUMN opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Raymond James upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.11.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

