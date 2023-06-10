Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,995 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Invesco were worth $12,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Invesco by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Invesco by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 442,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 78,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,002,000 after buying an additional 3,642,905 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,204,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,323,000 after buying an additional 319,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

IVZ stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

