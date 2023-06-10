Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,876,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640,170 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $12,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,964,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,263,000 after buying an additional 1,110,676 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 171,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 251,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 58,605 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $3,169,437.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,603,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,947,828 shares of company stock worth $27,292,172. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of -115.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

