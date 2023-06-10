Credit Suisse AG Purchases 1,745 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Leidos were worth $13,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $82.90 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $110.91. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Insider Activity

In other Leidos news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

