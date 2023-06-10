Credit Suisse AG Purchases 254,977 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 671,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,977 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $12,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NYSE HR opened at $19.71 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -98.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -620.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

