Credit Suisse AG Purchases 59,626 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 288,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,626 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $12,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 0.1 %

CZR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna raised Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.54.

Shares of CZR opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 2.89. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.