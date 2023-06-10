Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,493 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Masimo were worth $12,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Masimo by 21.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 91.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 399.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 263,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,967,000 after buying an additional 210,896 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 81.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 145,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after buying an additional 65,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $156.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

