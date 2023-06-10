Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31,843 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AECOM were worth $12,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in AECOM by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in AECOM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AECOM by 1,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACM opened at $83.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.00. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

