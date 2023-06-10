Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $12,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 140.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DECK. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.69.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total transaction of $3,058,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,277,387. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DECK stock opened at $488.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $473.67 and its 200 day moving average is $430.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $238.43 and a 1-year high of $504.52.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

