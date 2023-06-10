Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 536,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 146,418 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $12,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after purchasing an additional 369,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.11.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:BRX opened at $21.47 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.89%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

