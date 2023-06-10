Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 193,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $14,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK opened at $84.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.71. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $118.37.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

