Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,096 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $14,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFG. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.97. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $102.96.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

