Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 947,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,791 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $13,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEO. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 0.9 %

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,360.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $76,794.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,799.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $40,232.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,205 shares of company stock valued at $321,515 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.