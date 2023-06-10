Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 411,329 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NetEase were worth $12,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in NetEase by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Stock Performance

NetEase stock opened at $92.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $108.77.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NetEase from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.