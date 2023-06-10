Credit Suisse AG Sells 13,309 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,309 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $14,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hubbell by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB stock opened at $306.95 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $307.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.