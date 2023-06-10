Credit Suisse AG Sells 147,440 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,053,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,440 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Coursera were worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coursera by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,759,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 76,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Coursera by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Coursera by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at $1,027,000. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Coursera news, COO Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,303,128.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,045,479 shares in the company, valued at $12,273,923.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 49,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $586,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,246,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,640,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,303,128.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,045,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,273,923.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,034,676 shares of company stock worth $12,000,325 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COUR shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

NYSE COUR opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

