Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,217 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $14,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIO. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 996,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,730,000 after purchasing an additional 229,859 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 775,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,582,000 after acquiring an additional 193,896 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 960.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,612,000 after acquiring an additional 182,248 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 757.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,298,000 after acquiring an additional 88,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,905,000 after acquiring an additional 54,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BIO opened at $361.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $572.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $417.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

