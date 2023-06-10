Credit Suisse AG Sells 22,615 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,615 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $12,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,490,000 after buying an additional 44,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,885,000 after buying an additional 19,043 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,660,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,741,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 698,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,362,000 after buying an additional 113,196 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSA. StockNews.com began coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

MSA Safety Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE MSA opened at $154.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.75 and a twelve month high of $154.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -906.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.49 and its 200 day moving average is $136.19.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.31. MSA Safety had a positive return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $398.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is -1,105.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $372,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,003. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,543.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $372,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,375. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating).

