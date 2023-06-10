Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,315,534 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,167,878 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,315,534 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $13,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,724,000 after acquiring an additional 486,589 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.27. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

