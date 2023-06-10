Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,853 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 421,194 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Open Text were worth $12,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Open Text by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Open Text by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth $43,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 163.5% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Open Text by 1,359.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 86.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

About Open Text

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.