Credit Suisse AG Sells 76,266 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 76,266 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $14,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $55.74 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KNX. Citigroup raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $261,082.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,516 shares of company stock worth $4,047,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

