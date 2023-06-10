Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,044,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647,803 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in KE were worth $14,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in KE by 652.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in KE by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in KE in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in KE by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KE stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 75.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KE had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 4.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. New Street Research started coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. TheStreet cut KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on KE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.52.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

