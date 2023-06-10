Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 615,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,770 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cameco were worth $13,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after buying an additional 52,341 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth approximately $819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Cameco stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.07, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

