Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stake Lowered by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,878,000 after buying an additional 22,144 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 580,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,879,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.6 %

CW stock opened at $173.86 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $124.37 and a twelve month high of $182.55. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,557.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,525 shares of company stock worth $431,918 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

