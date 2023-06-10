Destination Wealth Management Sells 30,145 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 30,145 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

AMZN stock opened at $123.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.32 and its 200 day moving average is $99.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.93.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.