Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 644,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $22,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,402,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,358,000 after acquiring an additional 17,436 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 495,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,662,000 after acquiring an additional 90,497 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 22,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

DLR opened at $104.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 93.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.40. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $139.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 439.64%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

