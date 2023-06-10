DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Up to $10.50

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $10.77. DLocal shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 97,874 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DLocal from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.01.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Atlantic L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 7.1% during the first quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 61,746,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,249 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 132.1% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,292,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,100 shares during the last quarter. Ribbit Bullfrog GP II Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,897,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 866.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,297,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 53.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,016 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
