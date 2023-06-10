DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Up to $10.50

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $10.77. DLocal shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 97,874 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DLocal from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLocal Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.43 million for the quarter. DLocal had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 32.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Atlantic L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 7.1% during the first quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 61,746,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,249 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 132.1% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,292,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,100 shares during the last quarter. Ribbit Bullfrog GP II Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,897,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 866.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,297,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 53.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,016 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLocal

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.