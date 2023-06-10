Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) CEO Jeffery Owen Buys 1,500 Shares

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $153.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.40. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $152.75 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,464,000 after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

