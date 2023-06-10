DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 269,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $13,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,669 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,733,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,357,000 after acquiring an additional 936,811 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in DoorDash by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,895,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,070,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in DoorDash by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,679,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,422,000 after acquiring an additional 321,628 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.65.

DoorDash Trading Up 2.6 %

DASH stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.92.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,247.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,809,247.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $3,966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,068,940 shares of company stock valued at $66,292,364 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.