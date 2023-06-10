Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $126.50

Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 126.50 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.58), with a volume of 857004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.10 ($1.67).

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOCS shares. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.24) target price on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dr. Martens to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 180 ($2.24) in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.18) price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Monday, June 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 156.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 166.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 980.77, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.28 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Dr. Martens’s previous dividend of $1.56. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Dr. Martens’s payout ratio is currently 4,615.38%.

In other news, insider Robyn Perriss acquired 5,000 shares of Dr. Martens stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £6,800 ($8,453.51). In related news, insider Lynne Weedall purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £5,440 ($6,762.80). Also, insider Robyn Perriss purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £6,800 ($8,453.51). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,000. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

