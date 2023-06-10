Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Holdings Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,250 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $11,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BROS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 35,574 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 147,673 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth about $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $54.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -416.14 and a beta of 2.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on BROS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Cowen lowered Dutch Bros from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

