Edgewood Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Edgewood Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,259,419 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,439,263 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.5% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $693,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 154,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 32,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Amazon.com by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,950,481 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $331,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,887 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 97,015 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.93.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $123.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 293.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

