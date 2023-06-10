Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Edison International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after buying an additional 137,840 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Edison International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Edison International stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day moving average is $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.81. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

