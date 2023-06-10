Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,557,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $43,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 210,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 109,881 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $7,332,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after buying an additional 52,998 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 3.1 %

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Stories

