EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in EngageSmart were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EngageSmart news, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 2,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $40,553.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $291,414.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,471,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 2,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $40,553.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,414.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,304 shares of company stock worth $564,423 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ESMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

ESMT stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.93 and a beta of 0.45.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

