Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 224,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,624 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Evergy were worth $14,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $71.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

