Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ES shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.23.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average of $78.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $67.79 and a 52-week high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.75%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

