ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 13,271 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 87.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,271 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in RB Global were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after buying an additional 747,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,904,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,932,000 after buying an additional 132,767 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,459,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,174,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,148,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,251,000 after buying an additional 489,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in RB Global by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,684,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RB Global from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RB Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

Insider Activity

RB Global Price Performance

In other RB Global news, Director Robert George Elton purchased 1,471 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,654.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Adam Dewitt bought 2,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert George Elton bought 1,471 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754 in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $55.26 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.27.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

RB Global Profile

(Get Rating)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.