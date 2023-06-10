ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Black Knight by 212.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Black Knight by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BKI opened at $56.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.48. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. Analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Black Knight Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.