ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 10.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,132,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,927,000 after buying an additional 486,424 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,181,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,569,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Insperity by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,253,000 after buying an additional 17,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 129.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after buying an additional 409,174 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NSP. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

Insperity Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $104,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,301,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $104,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,301,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $638,581.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,438 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $127.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.37 and a 200-day moving average of $117.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.74 and a 12-month high of $131.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

Further Reading

