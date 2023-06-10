ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 72,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after buying an additional 82,316 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,288,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 712,995 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,535,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCL opened at $7.09 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -39.39 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABCL shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

In other news, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,325.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbCellera Biologics news, CFO Andrew Booth bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $997,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,012,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,201,454.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

